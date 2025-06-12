​All change for annual Hawick cycling sportive

Keith Logan, David Henderson, John Gray and Colin Telfer at Volunteer Park in Hawick for 2021’s Ken Laidlaw sportive (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

​It’s all change for Hawick Cycling Club’s annual sportive tribute to 1957 Tour of Scotland winner Ken Laidlaw.

Not only has the event’s date been brought forward by over a month in the hope of the weather being better but its setting-off point has been moved from Volunteer Park to Teviot Crescent in the town centre.

2025’s sportive will take place this coming Sunday rather than in August and will begin at the Wee Haugh, next to the cyclists’ club-rooms, with its former mass start reinstated.

Three routes are on offer covering 55, 80 or 104 miles and variously taking in Cogsmill, Newcastleton, Langholm, Eskdalemuir, Tushielaw and Woll Rig depending on the distance chosen.

Riders will start at Teviot Crescent at 9am, going up Croft Road and along High Street to Tower Knowe and on to Slitrig Crescent and, from there, out into the countryside.

A club spokesperson said: “Having spent time discussing how we might refresh the event with club members and our large Facebook community, we have some exciting new features.

“Our first changes are to the date and start venue. Our new date is much earlier in the summer and we have also moved the start to the centre of Hawick.

“We are excited about these changes because of the opportunities that they bring.

“We had many requests to bring back the mass start so it is back for 2025, fully marshalled, and parading through the centre of town.

“We pride ourselves on the Ken Laidlaw being a friendly sportive, with riders enjoying the company of others, the challenges we set and a welcoming, well-organised event.”

Hawick-born Laidlaw, now 89 and living in the US, is one of only four Scots to have completed the Tour de France, the others being Glasgow’s Robert Millar, Maltese-born David Millar and Kelso’s Oscar Onley.

As well as having their annual summer sportive named after him, he’s been granted life membership of the club.