Agony as Kelso lose by only two runs

Kelso Batsman Tom Grindell

Scotland’s oldest cricket club got off to the perfect start by taking a wicket in the first over but after this the two Livingston batsmen built up a good partnership, Ahmid Ali, 85 and Farooq Muhammad, 62.

The introduction of veteran Steven Patterson, 4 for 50, brought Kelso back into the game, but Livingston closed out their innings on 210 for 6 after their 45 overs.In reply, Kelso’s innings got off to a poor start with the loss of three early wickets.

This brought Tendai Chisoro, 99 and Tom Grindell, 40 together and they built a solid partnership.

Chisoro fell one run short of his maiden century for Kelso after being run out.

Wickets fell regularly after this until captain Thomas Roberts, 35, came in and almost saw Kelso home, well supported by the tail.

In an exciting finish the game could have gone either way and Kelso were unlucky not to come away with a victory.

But there was success for Gala Cricket Club last weekend as they triumphed by 134 runs in their away East of Scotland Cricket Association Championship encounter against Penicuik.

Batting first, Gala accumulated 276 runs for the loss of nine wickets from their 50 overs, with Ridwan Khalia top scoring on 155 and contributions from Siddhanth Ponneri on 29, and Josh Irvine on 22 also boosting their chances.