Accolade goes to speedway team skipper Leon Flint

Speedway rider Leon Flint has been given an award by his home-town of Berwick in recognition of his achievements on the racetrack last season.

By Darin Hutson
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 08:17 GMT- 1 min read
Berwick Bandits skipper Leon Flint with his town mayor's achievement award
Berwick Bandits skipper Leon Flint with his town mayor’s achievement award
Berwick Bandits skipper Leon Flint with his town mayor’s achievement award

The Berwick Bandits skipper was invited to a reception hosted by Berwick Town Council on Friday night and given its town mayor’s achievement award.

That accolade is usually handed out to charities or community groups, but mayor Mike Greener said that winning both the under-21 and under-19 British championships in his sport, team medals with Great Britain and establishing himself near the top of the Bandits' averages last season made the 20-year-old a fitting recipient this time round.

After the ceremony, Flint thanked the mayor and town council, adding: “It was a nice surprise to be told that I’d been nominated for the award and a pleasure to meet the mayor.

“There’s something special about being able to celebrate success in your home-town and I would like to thank both the mayor and the council for their kind words.”

