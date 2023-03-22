Accolade goes to speedway team skipper Leon Flint

Berwick Bandits skipper Leon Flint with his town mayor’s achievement award

The Berwick Bandits skipper was invited to a reception hosted by Berwick Town Council on Friday night and given its town mayor’s achievement award.

That accolade is usually handed out to charities or community groups, but mayor Mike Greener said that winning both the under-21 and under-19 British championships in his sport, team medals with Great Britain and establishing himself near the top of the Bandits' averages last season made the 20-year-old a fitting recipient this time round.

After the ceremony, Flint thanked the mayor and town council, adding: “It was a nice surprise to be told that I’d been nominated for the award and a pleasure to meet the mayor.