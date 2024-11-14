4/6 favourite Castle Carrock makes winning debut for Jedburgh racehorse owner Rob Bewley at Ayr
The five-year-old bay gelding finished 16 lengths clear in the day’s last race, the two-mile Livescore Bet Open National Hunt Flat Race, at 3.25pm, landing its top prize of £2,722.
Bewley’s jockey son Callum, currently out of action due to hand and leg injuries, was there to see the 4/6 favourite, trained by Cumbria’s Nicky Richards, get his racing career off to a winning start.
Richards said: “He’s a smart one going by that and Rob likes to sell on his horses.
“He got £100,000 for Bury Parade back in 2012 and you wouldn’t be surprised if this fellow also fetched a six-figure amount.”
Hawick trainer Ewan Whillans’ Glenville was among the other five runners in that race, finishing fifth with Craig Nichol in the saddle.
Two other Borders jockeys, Ryan Mania and Bruce Lynn, finished second and third respectively earlier on in the 1.15pm Virgin Bet Novices’ Hurdle over two miles, the former on Clondaw Fame for Langholm trainer james ewart and the latter on Gorvennec for Fife’s Nick Alexander.
That race was won by 4/9 favourite Evaluation, trained by Lucinda Russell in Perth and Kinross and ridden by Derek Fox, by over seven lengths.
“He’s a pretty decent horse on the flat as he showed when finishing second in the Northumberland Plate this year,” Russell said.
“I’d say we will have a lot of fun with him over hurdles and you could see how potent his flat speed was there as he put the race to bed on the run-in.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.