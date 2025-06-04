3,000m bronze medal for U20s goes to Peebles teenager​ Kieran Fulton

From left, Kieran Fulton, Oliver MacDonald and Andrew McWilliam at Friday’s Glasgow Athletics Association miler meet (Photo: Simon Wootton)

​Borders runner Kieran Fulton has brought back a bronze medal from Scottish Athletics’ 2025 under-20 3,000m championships in Glasgow last Friday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Peebles 18-year-old, a member of the town’s Moorfoot Runners club, clocked a time of 8:18.36 at the championships, part of a Glasgow Athletics Association miler meet at the city’s Crownpoint Sports Complex, to finish ninth overall in the 3,000m final and as third in his age bracket.

That race’s under-20 gold medal went to Oliver MacDonald, of Glasgow’s Giffnock North Athletics Club, for an overall fifth-place finish in 8:15.20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lasswade Athletic Club’s Andrew McWilliam made it home eighth all together in 8:17.13 to take the under-20s silver medal.

Cameron Rankine at Friday’s Glasgow Athletics Association miler meet (Photo: Simon Wootton)

Overall victory in that race went to Andrew McGill, of Glasgow’s Cambuslang Harriers, after he recorded a personal best time of 8:06.10.

Fife Athletic Club Paralympian Ben Sandilands was runner-up in 8:13.02 and McGill’s Cambuslang clubmate Gavin Smith was third in 8:14.22.

Friday’s meet also hosted this year’s Scottish under-17 3,000m championships and they were won by Giffnock North’s Calum Dick in 8:55.95, with that age bracket’s silver medal going to his clubmate Louie Muir for a time of 8:59.13 and the bronze to Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club’s Nathan Lawson after he clocked 8:59.95.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Athletic Club’s Beth Ansell was first female finisher over 3,000m in 9:19.34.

Oliver Hastie at Friday’s Glasgow Athletics Association miler meet (Photo: Simon Wootton)

Cambuslang’s Stefanie Tucker was second in 9:21.63 and Edinburgh’s Kirsty Walker third in 9:28.82.

Also taking part were Gala Harriers’ Cameron and Kirsty Rankine, Ava Richardson and Oliver Hastie.