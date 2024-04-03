​27 horses entered for £100,000 Herring Queen Series Final Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle at Kelso

JJ Slevin riding Brucio at Dublin's Leopardstown Racecourse in February (Pic: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

​The six-year-old bay mare was brought down early on in her last outing, the grade-two Bet365 Premier Novices’ Hurdle at Kelso at the start of March, but she’s returning to the Borders racecourse this weekend to contest the £100,000 Herring Queen Series Final Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle at 3.35pm, with Ben Bromley riding.

North Yorkshire trainer Philip Kirby has booked Joe Williamson to ride Micks Jet, a winner at Musselburgh in mid-February, in that two-mile race.

Hawick jockey Jamie Hamilton is paired up with another of the 27 horses entered for the 3.35pm race, fellow North Yorkshire handler Ruth Jefferson’s Lavida Adiva, a third-placed finisher at Kelso last October and a winner in December at Catterick.

Both prior runnings of the six-figure race have been won by the favourites, Gloucestershire trainer Fergal O’Brien’s Bonttay last year and Theatre Glory, trained by Berkshire’s Nicky Henderson, in 2022.

It’s the fourth of seven races on the day, Kelso trainer Sandy Thomson’s Dedicated Hero, a winner at his home-town track in February, featuring among 16 entries for the last, the 5.18pm Racing Post Go North Jodami Series Final Open National Hunt Flat Race, with Ryan Mania riding.

Gates open at 11.30am, with the first race off at 1.50pm.

Tickets cost £22 in advance or £26 on the day. For details, go to https://kelso-races.co.uk/