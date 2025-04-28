2025 Border Games season on way but without Peebles round
Earlston’s opening round will be held at the town’s Runciman Park on Saturday, May 31.
Rounds two, three and four follow at Hawick, Selkirk and Kelso on, respectively, Sunday, June 8; Saturday, June 14; and Sunday, June 29.
July also brings with it three rounds – at Jedburgh on Saturday the 12th, Innerleithen on Saturday the 19th and Langholm on Friday the 25th.
Morebattle’s games will wrap up the coming season on Saturday, August 9.
This year there’ll be no Peebles games, usually held in June, due to a lack of volunteers.
“Sadly, Peebles is missing and neither the games nor the three-bridges race will take place this year,” said a spokesperson for Borders Athletics.
“We have received confirmation from George Blair, secretary of the Peebles Beltane Festival, that, due to no one volunteering to organise the sports, they will not take place this year.
“Unfortunately, getting volunteers to organise and officiate is extremely difficult.”
Entries are open online at https://www.entrycentral.com/bordersathletics for the first four sets of games and they close on Sunday, May 18, for Earlston’s; the Sunday after for Hawick’s; the Sunday after that for Selkirk’s; and on Sunday, June 29, for Kelso’s.
Last year’s winners at Earlston’s games included Hawick youngster Connor Davidson, first in both the youths’ 800m and 1,600m races, also earning the Julie Goodfellow Trophy for best performance of the day.
Among 2024’s senior winners were Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Gordon Armstrong in the 90m open, Selkirk’s Craig Bruce in the 400m open and Hawick’s Irvine Welsh in the 1,600m open.
