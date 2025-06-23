2025 Border Games about to hit halfway mark

Fraser Neil winning the 200m open at 2024’s Kelso Border Games (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

This summer’s Border Games season hits the halfway point at Kelso on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2025’s outdoor athletics competition being one round shorter than usual due to the plug being pulled on Peebles’ games, round four at Poynder Park will see it reach the halfway mark, with four more to follow, three in July and one in August.

Kelso’s games are the third and last of this month, following on from Hawick’s on Sunday the 8th and Selkirk’s on Saturday the 14th and May’s opening round at Earlston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still to go after this weekend’s games are Jedburgh’s on Saturday, July 12; Innerleithen’s seven days later; Langholm’s on Friday, July 25; and Morebattle’s on Saturday, August 9.

Kelso’s Fraser Neil notched up a winning double at his home-town’s games last time round, finishing first over 200m and also earning the trophy for best performance by a local competitor.

Last year’s other senior winners were Innerleithen’s Dean Whiteford over 1,600m, Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Danny Allison over 100m and Gala Harriers’ Julia Johnstone over 800m.

Three of 2024’s junior races were won by Kelso youngsters – Lucy Welsh in a confined 100m sprint, Erin Jackson in an open version for children aged nine to 12 and Harry Fleming over 1,600m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawick’s Abigail McCraw and Oliver Fenech, TLJT’s Craig Tindle and Berwick’s Jane Sangster won the others – over 200m for children aged nine to 12, over 100m and 200m in the 13-to-16 age bracket and over 800m respectively.

Entries for Jedburgh’s games close on Sunday, June 29, with deadlines for Innerleithen’s, Langholm’s and Morebattle’s following on July 6, July 13 and July 27 respectively, all Sundays.

Prospective competitors can submit entries online at https://www.entrycentral.com/bordersathletics