2022 Jim Clark Rally to bring three national championships and four regional contests to Borders
Next year’s Jim Clark Rally, the first for three years and only the second since 2014, will bring three national championships and a further four regional ones to the Borders, it’s been announced.
The Duns-based event, making a comeback next May after a two-year lay-off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, will incorporate the top-flight Motorsport UK British Rally Championship for the first time for eight years, bringing with it some of the nation’s best rally drivers.
Starting on Friday, May 27, and running until the following Sunday, it will also take in the Protyre Motorsport UK National Asphalt Rally Championship, a sealed surface series associated with the Borders rally for many years prior to its suspension in 2015.
Scottish Rally Championship contenders will be welcomed on Sunday, May 29, to take part in the Jim Clark Reivers Rally, following the same stages as the main event but crammed into a single day of competition.
Run in memory of Duns racing driver Jim Clark since 1970, the motorsport weekend was cancelled following an accident resulting in the deaths of three spectators in 2014 but made a limited comeback, later in the year than previously, in November 2019 only to be forced back off the road the following year by Covid-19 restrictions.
Now, however, it’s back again, with Midlothian firm Beatson’s Building Supplies as sponsor, and will take in four regional competitions as well as three national ones – the North of England Tarmacadam Rally Championship, Association of North East and Cumbria Car Clubs SG Petch Stage Rally Championship, HRCR Motoscope Northern Historic Rally Championship and Scottish Tarmack Rally Championship.
It will be run over 13 stages along closed roads in the Borders starting off in Duns, eight more than in 2019, but the routes to be followed are yet to be confirmed.
Course clerk Colin Smith said: “We are, of course, delighted to welcome the British Rally Championship, Scottish Rally Championship and National Asphalt Rally Championship to the Jim Clark Rally in 2022.
“It’s a true testament to the hard work the team have put in over the years, and seeing these prestigious championships heading to Duns in May is fantastic for the event and the local community.
“It’s a real boost for us all and it will be fantastic to see some of the best drivers in the business battle it out over some of the finest roads in the country.
“It’s going to be a superb spectacle and further enhances our place as the leading closed-road event in the country.
“Plans are progressing at a fast pace for the event, with our event permits now granted and the motor race order having been submitted by the team.
“We would like to extend our thanks to the championships for their continued support and, of course, our sponsor John Marshall of Beatson’s Building Supplies for his unrivalled backing.”