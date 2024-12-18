​14-year-old given award in memory of Innerleithen runner Craig Angus

Murray Learmond with junior coaches Gregor Nicholson and Ross Grieve and club president Mike Goddard (Pic: Ali Hilton)

​An award in memory of a tragic Innerleithen athlete killed by cancer at the age of 20 last year has been handed out for the second time, going to Peebles teenager Murray Learmond.

​Moorfoot Runners’ Craig Angus merit award is now presented annually to the junior athlete at the club judged to best display attributes including a good work ethic, respect for others, politeness, modesty, dedication, courage, enjoyment and teamwork.

Murray’s coach Ross Grieve was glad to see the youngster given that recognition, saying: “I’m delighted Murray has received this award.

“To me, Murray represents the majority of our junior members who simply love running but won’t necessarily be racing for podium places.

“It’s exciting to watch him get himself in a race within the race and run to his potential.

“He learns every time he competes and improves race by race. His work ethic is exemplary.

“He’s a great team player and is a shining example to the younger runners in the club.”

Murray, 14, added: “I’m too young to have known Craig myself but I know about him.

“My dad and his dad started work with the ambulance service together on the very same day.

“It’s very special for me to be given this award in his name.”

Other award-winners on the night aged under-11 to under-20 included Vivienne Jones and Torin Urie for being the most promising newcomers, Thea Harris and Kieran Fulton for being best trainers and Bella Moran and Rory Pretswell for being most improved performers.

Awards for best performances went to Harris for finishing as runner-up at August’s Cademuir Rollercoaster race at Peebles and Thomas Hilton for placing eighth for Great Britain at this year’s European under-20 mountain-running championship.

Former Peebles High School pupil Craig competed for Moorfoot Runners from 2013 until 2018 and the merit award named after him is intended to inspire current and future athletes to take a leaf out of his book.

Last winter’s inaugural award in memory of Craig was given to West Linton teenager Sabine Jefcoate in January of this year.

It’s not the first tribute in his memory as an extra race has been added to the itinerary for his home-town’s annual St Ronan’s Border Games, an 800m open handicap for youths, in memory of his winning the American Cup race for youngsters from Innerleithen, Walkerburn and Traquair aged nine to 16 over that distance at the event in 2017 and 2018.