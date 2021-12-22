14 Borderers among 67 runners set to contest next year’s Edinburgh new year sprint

Kelso's Douglas Young is among the Borders runners taking part in next year's Edinburgh new year sprint (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Next year’s sprint, the 153rd, will take place at the new Meadowbank Sports Centre on a date yet to be fixed.

Its return to Edinburgh after 23 years in East Lothian – first at Musselburgh, then at Prestonpans – was originally scheduled for mid-January but has had to be postponed as its venue is still under construction.

A handicap list is now out for next year’s sprint, entries having closed in mid-November, and it features a runner on the scratch mark for the first time in 16 years, namely Renfrewshire’s Krishawn Aiken, fourth over the line at this year’s sprint, held in July.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TLJT's Scott Tindle will be in the running for the 2022 new year sprint's £5,000 first prize too (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

This summer's winner, Edinburgh’s Molly Reville, is back 8.5 metres on 17.5m, with second-placed Janine Boyle, of Tweed Leader Jed Track Athletics Club, back 7.5m on 15.5m and third-placed Sarah Malone, of Edinburgh, back 7m on 15m.

Its £5,000 first prize makes the 110m sprint – first run in 1870 at Powderhall in Edinburgh and won that time round by Jedburgh’s Dan Wight – the richest race in the open athletics calendar, and it also offers prize money of £1,000 for its runner-up and £500 for the runner finishing third.

The other 13 Borderers among the 67-strong field for the sprint are Kelso’s Douglas Young on 3.5m and John Fleming on 13m; Hawick’s Ryan Elliot on 7.5m, Ryan McMichan on 12m and Ross Borthwick and Jai Patterson on 12.5m; TLJT’s Gordon Armstrong on 7.5m and Scott Tindle on 8.5m; Selkirk’s Craig Bruce on 9m and Colin Bruce on 18m; Jedburgh’s Shellee Fojick on 18m, Zoe Blair on 19m and Scott Elliot on 20m.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The current forecast is for the new year sprint to be held some time in March 2022, almost certainly not before.

TLJT runners, from left, Janine Boyle, Nina Cessford and Brogan Beattie at this summer's delay-hit new year sprint, held at Prestonpans in the summer (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

“Whilst Meadowbank management are unable to commit to any dates, they appear confident that the new track will be ready to see action before the end of the first quarter of next year.

“Further updates will be published as and when more information is available.”