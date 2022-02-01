14-0 victory sets up hockey cup gala day decider for Tweedbank under-16s

Fjordhus Reivers' under-16 girls' side

The teenagers won 14-0 away to Dundee on Sunday to set up a decider at home to Edinburgh’s Erskine Stewart’s Melville later this month.

With one victory under their belts, against Clydesdale Western in November, the girls knew they needed another to put them in contention to top their four-team pool, one of four, and secure progress to the gala.

With that in mind, they started as they meant to go on and, after confident build-up play, Eve Rathie got her name on the scoresheet within three minutes.

By the end of the first quarter, the Borderers had scored another four goals, dominating possession and wining the ball high up in Dundee’s half thanks to a well-structured press.

The second quarter saw three further goals from Megan Pow, Gina Mackenzie and Rathie after fast attacking play from their back line through to the front.

Dundee came out after half-time determined to impose themselves on the game, denying Reivers space to manoeuvre and link up but they couldn’t stop Maartje De Zoeten adding a further goal from a short corner to end the quarter.

Knowing that ESM had a sizeable goal advantage spurred the girls on to raise their game further in the final quarter, scoring five more goals to record a 14-0 victory.