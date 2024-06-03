Mountain bike pro Katy Winton opens up about dyslexia

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Innerleithen-based professional mountain biker Katy Winton is set to take part in a summer lecture series dedicated to dyslexia.

"Redefining My Limits" will be an online, in-conversation talk hosted by national charity Dyslexia Scotland.

Winton will talk about how she harnesses dyslexia to excel as a sportsperson, turning professional at 23 and ranking 3rd in the World in 2017 and 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although finding out she was dyslexic from a young age it's only in the last six months Winton has opened up about her earlier struggles in school. Now the champion wants to encourage others with the learning difference.

Mountain Biker Katy Winton

Katy said: “We are all human, and we all have tremendous courage within us. A dyslexia label placed limits on me that I didn't want.

"It made others jump to preconceived conclusions about me too quickly. In this talk I'll share how I work with my dyslexia now as a sports person, the power of the mind and your attitude and how I harnessed it.

"All in hopes that you can too so as your limits are not defined by someone else or the dyslexic label. I believe you are the only one to know what you are truly capable of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dyslexia Scotland chief executive Cathy Magee said, “What an honour to host Katy for our next Summer Lecture. Every child and young person with dyslexia in Scotland, particularly if they are struggling with the school learning environment, needs to hear Katy’s story and learn from her mindset. She’s a fantastic role model and a great inspiration.”

Katy Winton is embracing dyslexia

This live and unrecorded series forms part of the strategy for a dyslexia-friendly Scotland by informing the wider public about the nature and value of dyslexic minds to our progressive society.