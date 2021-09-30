Jedburgh teenager Callum Davidson hoping for further success after coming top of class in enduro motocross

Callum Davidson in action (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The 17-year-old, an apprentice HGV mechanic, has already won all six hare and hound clubman rounds so far this year and is top of the standings with just two rounds to go.

Proud dad Nic told us: “Every month you seen an improvement in Callum. He has done really well this year against more experienced guys.

“He’s just taken to the bike. His development this year’s been incredible how he’s come on.

“He did a lot of training through the winter at a riding academy with a guy called Kevin Murray. Ride Off Road Scotland is the name of his organisation and they were running a youth academy.

“Callum attended that, and it brought him on leaps and bounds and his self-confidence is great. He is believing in himself now. He knows that he can do it. He is winning races and going into every race really confident.

“Tain, up in the Highlands, is his favourite place, on the sand. He can’t wait to compete there this weekend and then at the end of October he’s got the final round in Duns.

“On a hare and hound race they do 80 miles and they ride non-stop for three hours, they come in and have a quick bite to eat, quickly get the fuel cap off, get the tank filled again and, whoosh, go back out.”

Callum warmed up for Tain by finishing second in a clubman class enduro sprint at Lockerbie last weekend. His younger brother Robbie, 14, was second in the sportsman class at the same event.

Nic also revealed Callum’s motorcycling ambitions for the future.

“I think he would love to represent his country one way or another in a team and certainly within the next two years to get up and be competitive in the expert category,” the dad added.

“He just needs to keep improving the way he is.”