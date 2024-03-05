​Borders double motocross champion Robbie Davidson to vie for British title this year

Jedburgh motocross rider Robbie Davidson in action

​Davidson, 17, won last year’s clubman-class Scottish enduro and cross-country championships, culminating in final rounds in September at Craiglash in Aberdeenshire and Lauder respectively, ending up two points clear in the former and seven in the latter.

Looking to build on those successes, the teenager is contesting the sport’s 2024 Auto Cycle Union British cross-country championship at under-19 level on his KTM 150cc bike.

“It’s my first British season,” he said. “It’ll be good racing against different riders from across the country.

“It’s the best riders in the country I’ll be up against at the British events so I’ll have to see how I get on.

“Last season was really good. I just seemed to find a good rhythm in my last few races and kept on top of the standings, so hopefully I can keep that up.

“I’m happy with my progress and hopefully I can make more progress this season as well.

“You learn new things pretty much every time you race really.”

The championship, a new competition run in conjunction with event organiser Edge Offroad, is already up and running, round one having been held at Spaunton Quarry in North Yorkshire at the end of February.

Five further rounds will follow, wrapping up in August, with the next one taking place at Driffield in East Yorkshire on Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24.

Venues have yet to be confirmed for the rest of the championship but at least one round will be staged in Wales and Scotland is in the frame to host another.

Davidson, a farm-worker when not racing, is being transported to those various rounds by dad Nic and accompanied by elder brother and fellow rider Callum, 19, and he’s looking forward to exploring the other side of Hadrian’s Wall, saying: “We’ll be going all over the country. It’s going to be good.”

He’s still intending to compete at Scottish events that don’t coincide with British championship dates, as well as a Northern English enduro championship.

“The Scottish enduro championship starts at the end of March up at Lossiemouth and I think we’ll be doing that as well,” he said.