World title for Hawick runner Walker

Alastair Walker, of Teviotdale Harriers, struck gold at the World Masters Athletics Championships held recently in Malaga, Spain.

Attracting over 8000 Masters athletes, competing in all the track and field diciplines, Alastair raced to victory in the V60 category in the 10k road race to become world champion

Three days later, he followed this up with a bronze in the 5k track race.

This continued a fabulous year of running for the 62- year-old Teri (above).

Already in 2018, he has won the British 5k and 10k V60 road race titles, as well as the Scottish 1500m track title.