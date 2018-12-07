WE NEED HOME FORM AWAY

Hawick showed another dimension of their character and organisational spirit on Saturday as they notched a win over highly-placed Currie.

Head coach George Graham said it was heartening to see the squad gain a deserved victory against such a good squad – with a towering defensive display one of the main keys to their success.

And he hopes now that Hawick can take that sort of form on the road with them and start to reverse the fortunes they’ve endured away from home this season.

Tomorrow (Saturday) the Robbie Dyes head to Balgray to take on Glasgow Hawks.

The city side lost last weekend to Boroughmuir but, with four professional players in their ranks, to Hawick’s none, they’ll be a potent foe.

However, Hawick will carry the confidence from Saturday’s result into the game with them and hope a little of the strength they seem to possess in abundance at Mansfield Park will rub off.

Penalty goals by Lee Armstrong (2) and Ali Weir, against a solitary kick by Chieftains’ Gregor Hunter, sealed the points and, while Hawick played a measured, disciplined game, Currie frequently became frustrated and committed a raft of infringements.

On three occasions, they crossed the Hawick try line – but the Greens managed to prevent them grounding the ball each time.

“We played very well on Saturday against one of the best defensive teams in the league,” said Graham.

“We took our penalties when they came but it was really, really pleasing to see the boys get a win against a team as good as that right now. They (Currie) beat Ayr away from home, which is no mean feat.

“We kept our shape and our belief in our defence, so there were not a huge lot of line breaks from defence, and the same from us against them.

“We were kicking in the right areas, playing rugby in the right areas of the field and forcing errors from the other team, which we managed to do quite a few times. And we got a few penalties for scrum offences, which we did well.”

The whole squad was praised by the boss, who added: “It was horses for courses in terms of how many penalties we got. But, in terms of how we played, Lee Armstrong put us in the right areas of the field and the forwards worked really doggedly hard – Nicky Little, Drew Davison, Stuart Graham, Bruce McNeil, David Lowrie and the whole pack. But all the boys played their part.

“We just need to back it up now with an away win, or a performance away from home, which is something we’ve not managed to achieve so far this season.”

Games could be low-scoring affairs if the defence was tight – and Hawick’s was certainly tight on Saturday, added Graham.

But the players had to take a bit of confidence from it and know they could adapt.

”We need to hang in there and play rugby in the right areas,” he said. “Once we know it’s not going to be a great margin, as long as we can keep ourselves in the game, within a score, we are there or thereabouts.

“We are growing in confidence every week and we are growing as a team, and getting better in terms of our organisation and game management.”