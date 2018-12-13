Trophies after testing triathlon term

Last week, Borders Triathletes Club held its end-of-season awards ceremony at the Dryburgh Hotel in Kelso.

This was well attended, with many members being awarded a trophy or prize.

Club president Keith McLure praised the accomplishments and achievements of lots of competitors in various contests.

Audrey Power was the first female in the club to successfully complete Celtman (an extreme Ironman in Torridon), with Keith himself being one of the top in the same event for the fourth year running.

Scottish Middle Distance Championships took place at Aberfeldy in August, with John Haldane and Rhoda McPherson finishing first in their respective age groups.

More and more club members are going along and, this year, David Akrigg finished his first Ironman distance in the lakes in a great time.

Colin McColl, Scott Anderson and Graham Turnbull participated in the same event for the second time. Lots upped their distance, competing in half-ironman distance.

Suzanne Mercer and Rhoda McPherson this year won gold and silver respectively in their age group at the British Long Distance Association Postal Swim. Particularly pleasing for the club was to see its youngest member in the adult section, William Taylor, being chosen to be part of the Scottish Youth Squad. Prizewinners:

Male Vet Champion – David Akrigg, Female Senior Champion – Jen Routley, Female Vet Champion – Caroline Wallace, Most Improved – Caroline Jack, Special Achievement – William Taylor, Going Long – Robyn Methven, Special Award (for coming back to training after an accident) – David Hunter, Town Challenge – Innerleithen, Junior Champion – Rowan Hulme.