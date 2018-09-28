Treble gold triumph for martial arts brothers in Euro contest

Galashiels Academy siblings Max and Lex Rogerson won three junior European gold medals between them in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu over the weekend.

Lex (15) started off on Saturday by winning the 55kg gold medal with two closely-contested matches, resulting in 4-2 and 3-0 points wins and the first ever gold medal at any level which either brother had won in Gi contests.

In Sunday’s No Gi competition, 17-year-old Max, competing in his last junior competition, submitted his spirited Irish opponent in his 63kg semi-final by triangle choke, to earn a place in the gold medal final against an excellent player, Sam Lynch, from Merseyside.

What then took place would undoubtedly have been contender for Fight of the Day.

From an almost unwinnable position – 4-0 down and locked into a mounted triangle choke – Max, struggling for breath, close to submitting and with only one minute remaining on the clock, somehow managed to escape, reverse the position and gain full back control, which resulted in a truly amazing comeback and 6-4 points win, to take the European gold.

On the other side of the hall, Lex was having it somewhat easier with a 19-0 semi-final win and then went on to submit his opponent in the final. In doing so, he retained his undefeated status in No Gi competition and completed his BJJ 2018 ‘Grand Slam’ of UK, European and World Junior Titles.

For anyone interested in learning BJJ – classes take place at the Training Station in Tweedbank on Wednesday and Friday evenings, with Kevin Hamilton. Borders BJJ is currently taking on new students – enquiries to Kevin on 0783 344 8839.