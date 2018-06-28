Top quality tennis from juniors in summer series

A touring summer series of junior tennis contests – known as BAT – has concluded after seven weeks of action, mainly at the Borders Tennis centre in Galashiels.

The events attracted 109 entries in total, with competitors travelling from around Scotland and northern England.

All age groups were covered, from eight and under through to 18 and under, and some very high-quality tennis was on show.

Thanks were extended to organiser Ian Main for running each event flawlessly and to Elspeth Whitelaw and Christine Lawrie for assisting with refereeing duties.

The tournament series was also generously supported by Galashiels Tennis Club, which ran an on-site tuck shop some weeks for spectators and competitors, to raise funds for the club.

Gratitude was also expressed to Judith Gray and other volunteers for taking the time to run this aspect.

District coach Jonny Adamson said: “To have seen so many girls and boys having the opportunity to compete and enjoy their tennis weeks has been the best part.

“We attracted more entries than we could ever have expected and this created an excellent atmosphere at the centre alongside the generally great weather.

“Even when it did rain, the kids still wanted to go out and play, which was really encouraging to see.

“The events were well supported by most clubs, so well done to all of the local players who came along.

“We also attracted some high quality opposition from around the country in some age groups.

“It was an amazing experience for our players to have the chance to play against them.

“Going forward, I hope we will be able to keep running these types of events, and more.”

Weekly winners from the Borders included:

8/9 years & under mixed – Rory Mackenzie (Innerleithen), 10 & under mixed – Louis Kirkpatrick (Peebles), 8 & under mixed – Cal Lynch (Melrose), 14 & under girls – Mhairi Buchanan (Earlston), 14 & under boys – Daniel Main (Selkirk), 16 & under boys – Lewis Watt (Galashiels), 18 & under girls – Felicity Walls (Earlston), 18 & under boys doubles – Lachlan Ferguson and Ivan Burt-Smith (both Selkirk).