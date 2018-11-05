The jewel in Jed’s crown

Tributes and thanks have been paid to all who made the 2018 Jedburgh Running Festival a runaway success.

It was a crisp, clear day mingled with bursts of rain but the weekend spectacular once again attracted a huge response.

Two days of events on October 27-28 included the 27th Jedburgh Three Peaks Ultra Marathon, lasting 38 miles, a relay race and individual race, canicross event featuring dogs and owners, half marathon, 10km road race and more, plus the Jed Renilson 10km wheelchair and hand cycle race.

Winners included Adam Craig of Lauder in the 10K, James Britton in the half marathon, Alistair Corps-Bell in the hand cycle, Ben Rowlings (men’s wheelchair discipline) and, perhaps unsurprisingly, double world champion Samantha Kinghorn of Gordon in the ladies’ wheelchair race – one of her favourite events.

Graham Cook, one of the organisers, said large numbers of people now took part in the occasion, with around 1100-1200 through to have participated this year.

He said there were very few events in the Scottish Borders which attracted more competitors. “The people of Jedburgh have really taken it to their hearts. They’re really proud of it. They turn out in great numbers to support it, whatever the weather,” he added. “They really embrace it and I think they regard it as their weekend.”

Another principal organiser, Len Wyse, praised the Jed Events Forum and other assistant groups and individuals for their roles.

“On the Sunday, we had about 700 runners in the Half Marathon and 10K Road Race. This was after the wheelchair 10K entrants had fun on the A698 while it was closed to traffic,” said Forum chairman Len, adding the bouts of poor weather did not curtail the enthusiasm of runners and marshals. “The local Scout Group manned the finish line, handing out medals, choc bars, bananas and water.”

Runners also raised £870 for the My Name’5 Doddie chosen charity and a presentation was made to Doddie Weir in Wales at the weekend.