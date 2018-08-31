Superb triple jump means Ellie is first Scottish winner at English championship in 25 years

Cardrona athlete Ellie OHara, one of a handful of Borders sportspeople who have recently returned from the UK School Games, is continuing to have a great season.

She has picked up numerous titles and national vests, as well as breaking the national age group record in triple jump four times.

Competing recently in the English Championships at Bedford, she continued her excellent form.

The English Championships are effectively the UK Championships, attracting all of the best athletes from throughout the UK.

Weather conditions were wet and windy, making jumping difficult for all the athletes.

But Ellie managed her performance superbly throughout and her 11.50 metre final jump was enough to secure gold for the Peebles High School pupil, who is trained by Linda Nicholson.

Ellie, part of the Live Borders Athlete Support Programme, is the first Scottish winner in the event for 25 years and it’s a step up from last year, when she had to settle for U15 silver.

Ellie is still in the first year of U17, with another year in the age group still to come.

But her first year has been outstanding and the results have been a huge reward for all her hard work.