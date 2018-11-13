Sporting siblings acknowledge support of Borders charities

Three Melrose brothers have again been impressing on the global stage at the Modern Pentathlon.

Blake, Elliot and Jacob Hedley travelled to Egypt as part of a Great Britain team to take part in the Biathle/Triathle World Championships.

This gives talented youngsters from across the world the chance to compete across two and three sports which make up Modern Pentathlon.

The siblings, who have featured previously in the Southern Reporter, received a total of £750 from the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust to help with expenses for their trip, and performed well in the Egyptian sunshine.

Fourteen-year-old Blake and Elliot (13) were included in the mixed relay team under 15 boys event, in which Blake eventually finished third with Poppy Clark from the Cotswolds.

Blake and Elliot also lined up in the individual final, as the only two GB boys in the age group.

With both boys outperforming expectations, Blake led for three quarters of the race before being pipped into second by the home favourite.

Elliot also had a great event, finishing 16th in the individual and fourth in the mixed relay with partner Orli Cranston of Bath.

Jacob made the under 11 final and, while he didn’t feature among the top prizes, he did gain invaluable experience for his future sporting career.

Team manager Howard Jones said: “We were really pleased to have all three of the brothers as part of the team.

“For Blake to take second place, in what was a very strong international field, proved to us their inclusion in the squad was justified.”

Blake added: “I speak for us all when I say we have really enjoyed the experience and have to thank the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust and Clubsport Ettrick and Lauderdale for their support in helping us to get to the event.

“It really will help us in our future ambitions in Modern Pentathlon and we all want to continue to train hard and fight for selection in future events on similar stages.”

David Boland of the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust added: “We support a wide range of sports and are delighted to see Blake, Elliot and Jacob do so well on the world stage.”