Special guest presides over Borders badminton session

The Borders Badminton squad county players received some expert tuition last Sunday from a special guest coach.

Dan Travers, current world seniors champion, past president of Badminton Scotland, and Badminton Scotland coach, took charge of a five-hour squad session at Earlston High School.

The get-together included on-court foot movement routines and doubles tactics, ending with some practice games.

The local players, along with the coaches, picked up many skills to put to good use.

Borders Badminton Group has thanked Dan for giving up his Sunday to come along and coach the young players.