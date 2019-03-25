Silver in Club Cup for Borders hockey ladies

Cala 1, Fjordhus Reivers U16s 0

Fjordhus Reivers hockey girls were plaing for a top four place at the weekend in the U16 Scottish Cup at Peffermill, having won both their pool games a fortnight earlier.

A team mini bus journey and pre-match lunch got the girls fired up to play Granite City Wanderers in the semi-final.

The first half saw four penalty corners awarded to Reivers, which didn’t produce any much-needed goals.

At the other end, an impressive save by defender Molly Byers off the line kept the score level at half time.

In blustery conditions, with more pressure and strong attacking, Reivers were eventually rewarded through a Livvy Hogg strike.

A very tense final five minutes saw GCW take their goalie off, Reivers reduced to 10 players and a penalty corner awarded to the Northerners in the dying seconds, giving the many Reivers supporters more anguish in an already tense game. The final score was 1-0 to the Borders squad.

The final was against Cala, who had beaten GHK 1-0 in the other semi-final.

Reivers started well on the main pitch in the sunshine and missed an early opportunity in the Cala goalmouth.

It was into the sixth minute before Cala made any real impression but, after a well-worked penalty corner, Cala were leading 1-0 going into half time.

This scoreline remained after a second half where both sides worked hard, making it an exciting climax to the competition.

However, despite the determination of the Reivers girls to score, it was a composed Cala side who lifted the Scottish Cup.

It was nevertheless a great achievement for the southern club to come second in this competition.

There was a huge effort from all 16 players in the squad and only one goal conceded throughout their campaign – another proud day for Fjordhus Reivers Hockey Club. Thanks were expressed to Emma Pate for umpiring.