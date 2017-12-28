Senior, experienced riders fall by the wayside as Kelso racer Troy retains UK championship

It’s been an outstanding year for a number of gifted Borders sportspeople – and one of the youngest has to be nine-year-old Troy Jeffrey, of Kelso.

Troy, who attends Morebattle Primary School, fulfilled the early promise he showed this season by holding on to his British championship motorcycle racing title.

The talented lad won 23 races out of 24 through the season and also finished third in the Junior Production class.

And, to top off a fantastic campaign, he managed a win in the open class in the last race of the season, which is for over 12-year-olds and adults.

Troy joined Gala Boxing Club last year and has already started training for 2018.

He also raced in the Coolfabracing British Championship for junior BSB team, ePayMe Yamaha.

Travelling as far as South Wales, he finished 10th overall in the championship, out of 24 riders.

Troy is due to be presented with his Junior A championship shield in Edinburgh on January 6.

Parents Allyson and Ross were understandably delighted with his achievements for 2017 and grateful to Jimmy Shanks of Blinkbonny Quarry for his ongoing support.