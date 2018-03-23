Sara masters tricky country conditions to become champion

Gala Harrier Sara Green rounded her successful cross country season off last weekend by becoming F35 British Masters Cross Country Champion.

The primary school teacher, of Clovenfords, was first female in her age group to cross the line and a fantastic fifth overall in the women’s 6km race at the championships in Forres last Saturday.

The win came a week after Sara represented Scotland East in the Inter Counties XC Championships in Loughborough.

Sara also qualified to compete in the British and Irish Masters International in Derry in November, gaining a silver team medal as the third Scottish F35 athlete to cross the line.

She was first woman home in the Teviotdale Harriers 10K, first F35 athlete to complete the Edinburgh Marathon Festival Half Marathon in May, and has run well throughout the XC season.