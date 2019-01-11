Ridings of comfort & Troy

A presentation night in Edinburgh has “totally topped off a great season” for young Borders minimoto star Troy Jeffrey.

The Kelso youngster collected a hat-trick of trophies for championship victories during the campaign and was also named rider of the year by the minimoto hierarchy in Scotland.

The ceremony took place at the Double Tree Hotel by Hilton in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Troy (10) won the Junior B Championship, Production Championship and Senior Open Championship on the Scottish minimoto circuit.

The silverware was presented by Tarran Mackeznie and Taylor Mackenzie – sons of former Grand Prix rider and British super bike rider Niall Mackenzie.

Troy also collected the Craig Jones Memorial Trophy as rider of the year.

He enjoyed an excellent year in 2018, also finishing fourth during the year in the British Coolfabracing Championship.

Troy appeared on the podium in seven rounds out of eight.