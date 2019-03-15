Reivers U16s qualify for hockey finals day without conceding a goal

The Fjordhus Reivers Hockey Club,which plays out of Tweedbank Sports Complex, continues to go from strength to strength, punching well above its weight and competing successfully in all District and National competitions.

In the Women’s National League Division 2 on Saturday, the Ladies 1s played against Dundee University at home.

They won 6-0, which also gave some younger players on the sidelines a brilliant game to watch, support and learn from.

The Ladies 2s also played at home in their Premier League East District game and, despite losing two players to injury early on in the match, won 9-2 against Edinburgh University 6s.

In the same league as the Ladies 2s (Premier League East District), the unbeaten Ladies 3s travelled to Edinburgh to face a well experienced Grange side.

After going into half time 1-0 down, a few tactical changes were implemented and, with the roars being heard from Murrayfield, they entered the second half composed and disciplined, which saw them equalise and then secure a 2-1 win.

This kept the Ladies 3s in top spot, with the Ladies 2s one spot behind in second place, breathing down their necks.

The Ladies 4s took a 5-0 walkover win against WIT on Saturday and played Edinburgh University 9s on Sunday.

Despite only having 10 players through illness and injury on the day, they gave it everything they had but unfortunately went down 3-1 .

The men also took the field on Saturday in Dunfermline and came away with a 1-1 draw against Dunfermline City in a highly competitive game.

Sunday saw another early start for the Fjordhus Reivers U16s as they travelled to Peffermill for the Scottish Hockey U16 Club Cup.

The 16-strong squad travelled well prepared and in good form.

This competition gives the girls a fantastic experience in a national competition and provides them with the opportunity to showcase all they have learned and developed through training at the club.

The level of play and composure throughout was exceptional, with the girls adhering fully to the game plan.

In the first game, against Clydesdale from Glasgow, they were captained by Livvy Hogg and scored a 4-0 win, with goals from Blythe Duff, Erin Lawrence, Kady Hulme and Jessica Main.

For their second game, against Dunfermline, which they won 3-0, they were skippered by Molly Byers.

This victory put the girls at the top of their group going into cup final day on March 24, again at Peffermill.

The U14 Fjordhus Reivers Raiders and Rockets also braved the cold and snow to play in Edinburgh on Sunday morning. The Raiders won both their games – 2-0 against WIT and 1-0 against Kelso. Rockets also won both their games, 2-0 against Watsonians and 1-0 over Kelso.

The U13 girls played in their first ever 11- a-side game against a strong Watsonians side, at Watsonians’ home ground.

They lost 2-0 but coach Chloe Richardson said: “This was an excellent performance from the U13s in their first full pitch game, in which they demonstrated some excellent skill, pace and determination. Lots learned in such a short space of time.”

Two of the Reivers U16 boys played as part of Inverleith this weekend in another two Club Cup matches and were brilliant ambassadors for their club.

Head coach Janet Jack said after the very busy weekend of hockey: “What a brilliant weekend of hockey and what a fantastic sport. All ages, stages, boys, girls, men and women taking to pitches the length and breadth of the country, representing their sport, club and district.

“Thank you to the managers, coaches, umpires, parents and all the travelling support who dedicate their time and effort into making the club such a huge success.

“I am delighted to see the development of all our players over the season and we congratulate them all on their willingness to learn and develop as players.

“Congratulations, in particular, to those who have been selected into national youth squads. We have created a very positive club culture with a fantastic family atmosphere.’

The Fjordhus Reivers squads will all be back in training this week and ready for action again on Saturday and Sunday, with a mix of home and away matches.

Fjordhus Reivers 5s 5, Dunfermline 1

The 5s began their game against Dunfermline at lightning speed, winning their first penalty corner with only 42 seconds on the clock.

Sustained pressure by Reivers resulted in the opposition deflection finding the back of the net with just over a minute played.

The 5s were composed and created space with accurate passing through the team, reports Ashley Prentice.

Roseanna Prentice neatly picked up the ball on her reverse stick at top ‘D’ before firing a forehand shot into the back of the goal.

She followed this up shortly after with a flick past the goalie to make the score 3-0.

Just before half time, Kacey Edmison drove the ball round the circle to score a top-class goal with a reverse stick shot.

In the second half, Dunfermline took their chances and Fjordhus Reivers’ goalie Olivia O’Leary made a number of confident saves.

She was supported well in defence by the back line of Amy Dow, Louise Garwood, Janet Jack and Katie Loughran.

Dunfermline found the net with some skilful play to make the score 4-1. However, Reivers continued to have attacking pressure.

From the final penalty corner of the game, Janet Jack, Rebecca Anderson and Molly Darling accurately moved the ball in the circle to find Jessica Main in space.

Jessica skilfully scored making it a confident 5-1 win for the 5s.