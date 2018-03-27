Reivers ladies pound Stirling and cash in

Fjordhus Reivers 5s 3, Stirling Wanderers 2s 1

On Saturday, Reivers 5s travelled to play Stirling Wanderers 2s in glorious sunshine.

Right from the start, Reivers applied high amounts of pressure in the attacking half of the pitch but were thwarted by some strong Stirling defence.

It only took four minutes before a driving run from Sophie Younger won a penalty corner in Reivers’ favour. An injection to the top of the circle led to a powerful strike from Livvy Hogg to the right corner of the goal, beating the goalkeeper and giving Reivers a 1-0 lead.

There was continued pressure from Reivers, with Stirling only leaving their half with rare fast breaks which were quickly stopped by the Fjordhus defence.

The Borders ladies led by just the single goal at the break, and it was the home side who started strongly in the second half and equalled the score just one minute in.

During the five minutes that followed, the Reivers goalie had some diving saves to make to keep the score level but the ball was eventually cleared from the circle and the Reivers regained possession and,witt it, control of the game.

With 12 minutes to go, Livvy Hogg found the back of the goal after a scramble on the line to regain the lead at 2-1.

Stirling continued to break the away team’s defensive lines and attack quickly but nothing serious was able to challenge the Reivers lead.

A lovely team goal soon followed when the Reivers passed the ball around the defence, thus creating the space on the right wing for Molly Byers to make ground quickly and hit the ball into the goal.

Fjordhus kept the intensity in the dying stages as they went looking for more goals to make the score line reflect a solid team performance.

However, the Stirling back line held strong to keep the final score at 3-1 for the Borders team.