Nourishing outing for the Limpers

A great gathering of fellow runners joined the Lauderdale Limpers on their breakfast run at the weekend.

Despite cold, damp and windy conditions at the start, the sun came out to give them breathtaking views along the Tweed and rolling border countryside.

Thanks were conveyed to Kate Henderson for planning a wonderful trail run, Bemersyde Estate for allowing access, Milestone Garden and Leisure for their welcome and excellent refreshments, and the 30+ runners who enjoyed the morning.

To keep up to date with activities, join up on entrycentral Lauderdale Limpers.