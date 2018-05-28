Memorable Gala day for Gregor

Up and coming Borders athlete Gregor Collins claimed the Meigle Run title at the weekend, with another impressive showing.

The 14-year-old took the 5km race in a time of 19 minutes 31 seconds in damp conditions around the Meigle Hill circuit.

Isla Patterson claimed the female title, while the junior fun run remains as popular as ever, with Kaden Scott and Erin Grey first boy and girl home respectively.

The event is co-ordinated by Gala Harriers and raises money for the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust, taking place at Gala Cricket Club each year.

Trust Chairman David Boland expressed thanks to all the runners and Gala Harriers for “another successful Meigle Run”.

Results:

Overall winner – Gregor Collins, first female – Isla Patterson, male supervet – Billy McCulloch, female supervet – Carole Fortune, male vet – Darren Scott, female vet – Gillian Duncan, junior boy – Jake Shepard, junior girl – Poppy Lunn, first newcomer – Chris Brown, junior fun run first boy – Kaden Scott, first girl – Erin Grey.

Galavanters most improved - Graham Sandie.