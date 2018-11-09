Marksmen on target to support care charity

The final of the PATCH (Palliation and the Caring Hospital) Summer Season took place recently at the Bisley at Braidwood Shooting Ground, near Midlem, Selkirk.

This competition, which has been running since May, has attracted a great deal of interest in the work of PATCH and resulted in a donation of £689 to support the work of the charity.

The winner of the competition, and the top prize of an Akkar shotgun, kindly donated by Edgar Brothers, was Jed Burn. Runner-up was Murray Thomson, with Bobby Bruce third.

Jed’s father, Sandy Burn(centre), is seen receiving the prize from Christine Salem, one of the Friends of PATCH in the Borders, with Alan Grierson, general manager of Bisley at Braidwood.

Alan said: “With only a single point between first and second in the ‘super final’, it came right down to the wire.

“Jed had already won two of the qualification events, so came into the final as hot favourite. However, Murray ensured it was a hard-won victory.”

PATCH director Dr Gordon Paterson said: “We are enormously grateful for the interest and support received from everyone involved in the Summer Season.

“Through the outstanding skill of the shooters, our charity has come to the attention of a wide number of people in the community.

“This event has given us the opportunity to raise awareness of our charity among an amazing group of folk.

“The aim is to develop the knowledge and skills of nurses working in the general wards of the Borders General and Community Hospitals in delivering quality palliative and end of life care.”