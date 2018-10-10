Limpers athletes take to the hills and trails on either side of the Border

Members of the Lauderdale Limpers were on the roads and trails again over the weekend, at the beginning of a busy month for the athletics club.

In Lithgow, Tommy Cox recorded a personal best of 52:37 to finish in 348th place and was delighted with his run.

From left, Lauderdale Limpers Frank Birch, Stevie Aitchison, Andris Vinkalns and Louise Vinkalns at the Keilder Marathon.

Across the border, the 26.2 miles of The Keilder Trail Marathon provided a tough test for the competitors, with a course nowhere near as flat as they might have expected, with several steep climbs and twists along its route.

First finisher for the Limpers was Stevie Aitchison (239th, 4 hrs 20 min), followed by Andris Vinkalns (253rd, 4hrs 24m).

Then came Lorraine Kyle (385th, 4hrs 47m, pictured below), Louise Vinkalns (393rd, 4hrs 48 mins) and Frank Birch (423rd, 4hrs 55m).

Frank was also second overall in his age category.