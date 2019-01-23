Grange hit back to sink tiring Reivers

The U16 Fjordhus Reivers Performance team travelled up to Fettes on Sunday afternoon to play Grange in the East U16 Performance League, reports Erin Lawrence.

The young Fjordhus team started strongly and, although they were missing several key players, they passed the ball confidently.

From the outset, they applied lots of pressure on their opponents.

The hard work was rewarded when the Borders team went 1-0 up with a well- finished goal from Livvy Hogg, who put the ball past the keeper after only 11 minutes.

Grange kept attacking but the Reivers’ new defensive line up of Mairi Forbes, Erin Lawrence, Lucy Bell, Naesi de Zoeten and goalkeeper Olivia O’Leary worked tirelessly to prevent them from equalising in the first half.

In the second half, the girls stuck to the game plan and played some lovely hockey up the right and left side of the pitch to set up a number of scoring opportunities for the strikers.

However, with only one substitute, Fjordhus Reivers’ legs tired in the later stages of the second half and they couldn’t quite keep up the intensity.

Grange were able to capitalise and scored two goals in the last 15 minutes, for a 2-1 victory.

Both teams played some lovely, skilful hockey, much to the delight of the coaches and the spectators on the sidelines.