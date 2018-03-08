Gala duo’s choice full of Eastern promise

Two members of the Gala Harriers athletics group have been selected to represent East of Scotland at the Inter Counties XC in Loughborough.

Darrell Hastie will wear the East’s colours for the third time in four years, while Sara Green is making her debut at this Saturday’s event.

Both athletes have performed well over the season, with Darrell winning the Jedburgh Running Festival Half Marathon, the Kelso 10K and the Bamburgh 10K.

He also posted an impressive time of 2:36.22 when he competed in the London Marathon in April last year, finishing a fantastic 203 rd overall, and has had an excellent XC season.

Sara qualified to compete in the British and Irish Masters International in Derry in November, gaining a silver team medal as the third Scottish F35 athlete to cross the line. She was first woman home in the Teviotdale Harriers 10K, first F35 athlete to complete the Edinburgh Marathon Festival Half Marathon in May, and has run well throughout the XC season.

Both are due to compete on March 10 at Prestwold Hall, with Darrell running over 12K and Sara completing an 8K race.