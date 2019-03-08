Exciting finish to Peebles netball league campaign

Another thrilling netball season reached its climax recently in Peebles with the final matches of Peebles Netball League.

With Gala Netball’s coach, Marion Romeril, entering two teams for the first time, Gala Tempest were playing Jets to decide third and fourth place in Division 1, with Gala Lightning facing Pumas for the Division 2 third and fourth positions.

Gala Lightning

Starting off the fixtures at Peebles High School, Tempest faced Jets in the first match of the day.

On paper, Jets went into the match as favourites, having beaten the Gala team earlier in the season and recorded a victory recently against the Hotshots.

However, in a fast and furious first quarter, Tempest had the advantage, scoring eight goals to Jets’ six.

The Gala team also made an impression first on the scoreboard during the second quarter, pulling away from the Jets with some superb play, increasing their lead to five goals, 16-11.

The third quarter saw the Jets rally, at one point closing the gap to four goals, but Tempest found their rhythm again towards the end of the quarter to extend their lead by nine goals to 27-18.

It was still all to play for in the final quarter, with Jets opening the scoring and, initially eating up Tempest’s advantage. However, the game soon turned in Tempest’s favour again and, following some fluid play from the Gala team, they increased their lead to take the victory by 38 goals to 24.

GS/GA Sophie Birtwistle was nominated fair play by the Jets.

Next to take to the court was Gala Netball’s developing team, Lightning. It consists of largely young developing players from Galashiels Academy, who play alongside experienced adult player/mentors.

Having suffered a loss against Pumas earlier in the season, Lightning were the underdogs.

The first quarter started with both teams closely matched but it was the Pumas who clawed the advantage to take the lead 11-4.

However, Lightning regrouped and, following some fantastic play and great shooting, they won the second quarter, scoring eight goals to the Puma’s seven, finishing the quarter 12-18 down.

The third quarter saw their fortunes reverse as they struggled to gain possession in their scoring third, while the Pumas repeatedly hit the target, scoring an impressive 14 goals to Lightning’s two to lead 32-14.

Lightning didn’t give up and struck back to take the final quarter, scoring six goals to the Puma’s four. It was enough to ensure Lightning finished with more than half the goals of the Pumas to gain an extra point (36-20 to Pumas), finishing in fourth place in Division 2.

The Pumas nominated Lightning’s GA Emma Brus as Fair Play.

Storm took the victory over Earlston 42-22 to become Division 2 champions, while Borders won the Division 1 title, beating the Hotshots by 31 goals to 17.