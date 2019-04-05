Enriching experience for Lauder runners

Last weekend was a great one for running – at least, if you were a member of Lauderdale Limpers.

Melrose Races put on a fantastic event, said a club spokesman – Trymontium XI.

Perfect conditions underfoot and overhead made for a stunning (tough) route, showcasing the best of the Scottish Borders – the River Tweed, the Eildon Hills and finishing at Melrose Abbey.

Huge thanks were expressed to all the organisers, marshals and timekeepers who supported, helped and fed the participants.

Congratulations went to Jenny Hartley (fourth lady), the first Limper home (1:41:20), followed by Luis Molero (1:42:25) and Derek McHugh (1:44:36).

There were great performances also from Rachel Mollart (1:57:19), Rachel McAlleese (1:58:08), Kate Henderson (2:09:31), Anne Weir (2:04:03), Dawn Grant (2:03:10) and Jim Pearson (2:58:58). Congratulations were also conveyed to Callum Stewart and Frank Birch, who took part in the Alloa Half. Both Limpers put in a fantastic performances – Calum finishing in 01:27:05, Frank on 01:57:53.