Curling club celebrates camaraderie and skill during first bonspiel in almost 230 years

Last Saturday evening, Kelso Curling Club – founded back in 1790 – held its very first Invitational Bonspiel at the Border Ice Rink, Kelso.

In the true spirit of a bonspiel, which is renowned for being competitive but friendly, the competition was fierce but sociable.

Eight teams took part, with half the players being guests from other local curling clubs, many of whom had not met each other before.

In an added twist to the match, the players were asked not to display their scores so that nobody knew the results until the prizegiving ceremony.

Following the curling, everyone enjoyed dinner and drinks, and the prizes were awarded.

And an impressive range of prizes it was.

Kelso Curling Club has expressed thanks to its sponsor, Lilliard Gin, for helping to make the evening such a success.

Pictured are the winners, from left to right: Moira Walsh (lead), Peter Brewis (skip), Carolyn Newton (third) and Lesley

Cowe (second).