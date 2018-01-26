Cold day for the Burns race

A total of 195 runners took part last weekend in the ‘Feel The Burns’ hill race 2018, with a good turnout from Lauderdale Limpers among the entries raising funds for the Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Unit.

The ‘Feel The Burns’ route was shortened this year because of the deluge of snow, making conditions very tough.

Starting at the Corby Lynne car park in Selkirk, entrants headed up through woodland to join the forest track which leads up on to Peat Law.

They then continued over snow-covered moorland before hitting the climb up towards the Three Brethren.

At this point, the route was shortened and runners headed down the hillside and joined a drove road, which leads over on to Foulshiels.

They then continued down through thigh high snow to join the usual track that goes back up Foulshiels Hill … quite a climb in deep snow. Once at the top, a steady downhill slalom took participants back to the forest track and the finish line.

Despite the shortened route, this was an exhilarating race enjoyed by all.

Thanks were expresed to Sheila Cochrane, all the organisers, sponsors, timekeepers, pie makers, soup kitchen, tea jennies,mountain rescue and, last but not least, the marshals out on the course, without whom runners could not have had their ‘wee jaunt’ in the snow.

Lauderdale Limpers results: Edmund Rooney 01:32:28, Richard Hartley 01:34:57, Gillian Millar 01:39:33, Graeme Sutherland 01:41:32, Jenny Hartley 01:43:40, Steve Aitchison 01:45:49, Sheila McNab 01:49:00, Jude Wilkinson 01:51:38, Kate Henderson 01:51:38, Naomi Hutchinson 01:51:51, Jock Calder 01:53:02, David Henry 01:53:05, Frank Birch 02:16:11.