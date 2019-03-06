Borders tennis players strengthen links with fellow clubs

An impressive weekend of junior tennis saw the Borders take on Hatton Tennis Club and Prestwick Tennis Centre in two successive team friendly matches.

The Borders team made the long journey to the west coast on Sunday to experience some indoor tennis at Prestwick, after welcoming Hatton to the Borders Tennis Centre in Gala the previous day.

There were 20 local players representing the region in both matches, aged from eight to 17.

The players train all year round as part of the Tennis Borders District programme, which runs alongside their club programmes.

The matches follow the recent trip to Gleneagles in January and to the Meadows in November, highlighting the strength of the district programme in creating competitive team opportunities.

Coach Jonny Adamson said: ‘We are establishing fantastic connections with other clubs and centres around the country.

“As well as benefiting our players in many ways, it also demonstrates how other areas view the Borders as a strong region for junior tennis.

“But it is still incredible to think we still lack the facilities to be on a par with other districts. In fact, we’re not even close.

“Our juniors are competing with players who have easy access to indoor courts, like we saw and experienced first-hand at Prestwick on Sunday.

“If we are to maintain and build on our current momentum, then an indoor facility is essential. Then it really would be advantage to the Borders.”