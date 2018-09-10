Borderers rule supreme in new competition finals

Saturday saw the first competition of its kind between social badminton players from the Borders and Ayr.

Players from Earlston’s summer club and Duns and Langlee badminton clubs – some of whom had never taken part in competitive tournaments – took the journey to the west coast for the smashing event, organised by Borders General Hospital surgeon Srihari Vallabhajousula, who has a foot in both camps.

Rob Armstrong and Gareth McRae, winners of the gents' doubles

The Borders found the New Ayr Academy courts quite tough to start with, and lost most of the early games. This led to Ayr winning the tournament overall.

However, the tourists eventually found their feet, and smashed their way through the opposition to win all three finals.

In the ladies’ doubles, Nadia Hume and Anitha Vallabhajousula held strong to take the win against their Ayr counterparts. And for the gents, team captain Gareth McRae and Rob Armstrong ruled supreme with an imperious display.

Anitha added to her haul, taking the mixed doubles final alongside playing partner Martin Wilson, beating fellow Borderers Audrey Rae and Gareth McRae in a thrilling match.

Ladies doubles winners Nadia Hume and Anitha Vallabhajousula.

Both sides got together for a fantastic post-tourament party, hosted by Srihari and Anitha,

The event went so well, talk is already happening about a return tournament in the Borders.

Anitha Vallabhajousula and Martin Wilson, winners of the mixed doubles.

Action from the mixed doubles final.