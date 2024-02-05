Martial Arts Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Borders Martial Arts Instructors and students have recently been awarded higher grades in their discaplines, by the World United Martial Arts Federation.

Drew Muir from Greenlaw who has trained for eight years gained his 1st Dan/degree Black Belt, Tony Bates from Duns who has been training for 26 years, gained his 3rd Dan/Degree Black belt. both in Freestyle Kickboxing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Shepherd from Galashiels who has trained for 27 years gained his 2nd Dan/Degree in Kung Fu and was also awarded his 5th Dan/Degree in Freestyle Kickboxing.

Black Belts display Certificates

John Wilson from Duns is their Instructor and has been training for 40 years was awarded his 6th Dan/Degree in Kung Fu.

All of them teach or assist in classes in Coldstream, Duns and Galashiels.

John said the Gradings held in Somerset were the most physically demanding he has seen,