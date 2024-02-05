Martial Arts Awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
Borders Martial Arts Instructors and students have recently been awarded higher grades in their discaplines, by the World United Martial Arts Federation.
Drew Muir from Greenlaw who has trained for eight years gained his 1st Dan/degree Black Belt, Tony Bates from Duns who has been training for 26 years, gained his 3rd Dan/Degree Black belt. both in Freestyle Kickboxing.
Jason Shepherd from Galashiels who has trained for 27 years gained his 2nd Dan/Degree in Kung Fu and was also awarded his 5th Dan/Degree in Freestyle Kickboxing.
John Wilson from Duns is their Instructor and has been training for 40 years was awarded his 6th Dan/Degree in Kung Fu.
All of them teach or assist in classes in Coldstream, Duns and Galashiels.
John said the Gradings held in Somerset were the most physically demanding he has seen,
If you are interested in attending any of the classes please contact John for Coldstream and Duns on 07974533127 and for Galashiels contact Jason on 07788261975.