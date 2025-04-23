Making waves in open water – A local milestone for inclusive wild swimming
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In May 2023, Linzi Betts, one of the co-founders of Coldingham Brave Bayers was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer. Since then, she has been navigating both the treatment and the long-term side effects, including a diagnosis of adrenal insufficiency. Completing this qualification has been no small feat for Linzi.
This isn’t just a certificate—it’s a symbol of resilience, accessibility, and empowerment. Thanks to a flexible blended learning format and thoughtful reasonable adjustments for her health and disabilities, Linzi was able to complete the course in a way that worked for her.
Supported every step of the way by an inspiring group of open water advocates, this course wasn’t just educational—it was unforgettable for Linzi.
A heartfelt thank you went out to her fellow Coldingham Brave Bayers co-founders, Sally Walsh and Sharron Macpherson, for the support over the weekend through cooking, driving, and cheering her on through every wave over the weekend.
This qualification means Linzi joins Sharron and Sally as a fully qualified and insured to deliver 1:1 and group coaching wild swimming sessions in both fresh and salty waters in the Scottish Borders.
Whether you’re dipping your toes or diving right in, Coldingham Brave Bayers offers supportive, inclusive guidance to build your safety and confidence in open water.
Look out for our Wild Swimming for mental wellbeing coming to Coldingham and Eyemouth through May to September.
Why Try Wild Swimming?
Here are six of the top benefits that keep people coming back to the wild:
Boosts Mental Health – Cold water releases endorphins and reduces anxiety and stress.
Improves Physical Fitness – A low-impact, full-body workout that strengthens the heart and muscles.
Strengthens Immunity – Regular dips can stimulate your immune system and improve circulation.
Enhances Resilience – Facing nature’s elements makes you mentally and physically tougher.
Connects You to Nature – Promotes mindfulness and a powerful sense of presence.
Fosters Community & Confidence – Swimmers support each other—confidence grows, and friendships flourish.
Plus, We Prioritise Water Safety:
All sessions adapt to water and weather conditions. We’ll teach you how to read the signs and swim smart, so you can enjoy the benefits safely, whatever the season.
Follow our journey:
FB @ColdinghamBraveBayers
& IG: Bravebayers
Email: [email protected]
Join the wave. Be brave. Be safe. Be you.