Lottery scheme aims to improve sporting chances

Grassroots sports clubs in the Borders are being offered the chance to increase their reach into their communities with grants of up to £1000 from charity Sported.The scheme, funded by the People’s Postcode Lottery, has been launched to back local groups to provide extra help to young people across the region.

It comes as recently published research from Sported and smart security firm Ring finds that the stress from running clubs and groups in the Borders is threatening to drive young people out of taking part.

And it is part of a double whammy with cost of living concerns hitting families in their pockets – and making it harder for young people to gain the widely-recognised physical and mental benefits from taking part in sport and other activities such as dance.

Over half of those clubs polled across Scotland reported that young people had disengaged from, or reduced participation, in sport and physical activity in the last six months because of cost-of-living pressures.

Grassroots sport needs help to raise the bar

And 22% claimed there is still a lack of opportunities for sporting activities despite the efforts of grassroots groups.

The Postcode Lottery-backed initiative is set to offer funding and free consultancy support to clubs in the Borders to use sport and physical activity to transform the lives of young people.

“Those who run community sports clubs across the Borders are mainly volunteers and the time they put in to ensure that our young people have safe and inspiring places to go makes a real difference,” said Sported’s national delivery officer Dee Pearson.

“However we see a worrying increase in the pressure felt personally by those who do this vital work and keep the lights on. Grassroots groups not only deliver for benefits physical and mental health but they provide social and life skills that reduce anti-social behaviour and deal with rural isolation.

“Many of them strive to reduce rates of dropping out by subsidising costs or waiving fees. So this fund from the People’s Postcode Lottery can help ensure their organisations survive and our next generation is not priced out for playing sport for fun.”

Sported will host an open days for local clubs in the Borders on August 28 to find out more.

28 August (10 am – 6 pm) TD1 - 47a Ladhope Vale, Galashiels, Scottish Borders, TD1 1BW

To enquire about the scheme, contact [email protected]