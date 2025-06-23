Local lads get gold medals

The Scottish 4J National Relay Championships were held in Dundee on Sunday and local athletes Calum Murrow and Ewan Purves along with fellow Edinburgh team mates Omar Bajo and Bradley Francis won the men’s 4 x 400m in a time of 3.19.10. It was a close fought contest with Pitreavie coming second at 3.19.36.

The event was well supported and all 8 lanes were taken for the men’s relay. Bradley started well gaining an early lead which was then held and increased by Ewan before the youngest team member Calum at just 18yo, took the baton. He battled to maintain first place putting Omar into prime position and a true racing finish kept the crowd roaring support with less than 3/10ths of a second between first and second place.