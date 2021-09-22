Lewis Watt a winner at double at Kelso Orchard Tennis Club championships

Kelso Orchard Tennis Club singles champions Lewis Watt and Barbara Archer (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Watt came out on top in the men’s singles final at the Poynder Place club and Archer emerged victorious in the ladies’ singles.

Winners in the gents’ doubles final were Lee Brown and Angus Millar.

Ladies’ doubles champions were Kate Bull and Jane Wright.

The mixed doubles title went to Watt, racking up a brace of wins despite losing out in the men’s doubles, and Viv Waddell.