Lewis Watt a winner at double at Kelso Orchard Tennis Club championships
Lewis Watt and Barbara Archer were among the winners at championships staged by Kelso Orchard Tennis Club at the weekend.
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 11:43 am
Watt came out on top in the men’s singles final at the Poynder Place club and Archer emerged victorious in the ladies’ singles.
Winners in the gents’ doubles final were Lee Brown and Angus Millar.
Ladies’ doubles champions were Kate Bull and Jane Wright.
The mixed doubles title went to Watt, racking up a brace of wins despite losing out in the men’s doubles, and Viv Waddell.
