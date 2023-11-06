It’s game on for youngsters, thanks to new mini-tennis zone in Innerleithen

​Innerleithen Lawn Tennis Club are thinking big as a follow-up to thinking small as they’ve launched a recruitment drive for young players after opening a new practice wall and mini-court for children.

Youngsters checking out Innerleithen Tennis Club's new mini-court (Pic: Adam Luto)

That £28,500 mini-tennis zone means the Victoria Park club can run lots more coaching sessions and host more competitions, so they’re now on the lookout for youngsters keen on giving the game a go to make the most of the opportunity it presents.

They’ve already hosted an open day attended by 40 pupils from the town’s St Ronan’s Primary School to give them a chance to check out the new facility and are hoping to welcome further young talent through their gates before the year is out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club chairperson Helen Leng said: “Before the facility was created, juniors played on the adult courts, but that was pretty daunting for some of our youngest players.

“The dedicated junior zone provides an appropriately-scaled court to allow younger children to understand how to play the game and control their shots.

“The whole set-up has created a real buzz among the youngest players.

“The mini-tennis zone provides not just an extra training area but also a social space in which to come together and enjoy playing tennis in a fun environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a great addition to the facilities at the club and we hope to encourage more children and young people to take up tennis.”

Their new competition-ready mini-court also allows the club to stage junior competitions at the same time as senior ones and that’s an opportunity they took advantage of at their latest adult tournament finals day, running a contest for youngsters concurrently.

“While adult ties were being played on the main courts, we had a mini-competition taking place in the new tennis zone for children aged five to eight, fulfilling our aspirations to encourage them to play in a safe space while parents watch or compete,” explained Leng.

Scottish Borders Council’s community fund picked up £7,500 of the bill for the mini-tennis zone and ClubSport Tweeddale chipped in £4,000.