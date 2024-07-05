Innerleithen’s firsts win Borders spring junior tennis league top-flight title by whisker
Open to children aged 11 and over across the region, the leagues were split into three divisions to cater for all levels of ability – beginners, intermediate and advanced.
Fourteen teams entered this year’s competition, four from Earlston Tennis Club alone.
In the top division, last year’s autumn league winners, Innerleithen’s firsts, added more silverware to their collection, edging out defending spring league champions Earlston firsts in a finale which saw both teams equal on points but the Tweeddale side just ahead on countback of rubbers.
St Boswells’ firsts were third, Melrose’s fourth and Kelso’s fifth.
Divisions two and three were won by St Boswells’ seconds and thirds respectively.
The second division title race went to the wire, with Coldstream’s Lennel Tennis Club finishing only a point off top spot.
Earlston’s seconds were third and Innerleithen’s fourth, with Earlston’s thirds fifth.
Kelso’s second team were runners-up in division three, with Melrose’s seconds third and Earlston’s fourths living up to their name.
A spokesperson for the competition hailed it as a success, saying: “This year’s event once again served up plenty of exciting play and close matches.
“The junior leagues continue to offer free, accessible and fun competition for budding tennis players across the Borders to learn the game, develop their skills and build their experience and confidence.
“Thanks go to all the parents, coaches and volunteers who work hard to organise matches and encourage all those taking part each week.”
Autumn’s junior leagues follow at the end of August and all tennis clubs in the Borders are invited to enter teams.
For more information, email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.