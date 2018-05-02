Season’s racing at Kelso approaches the finish line

The penultimate racing fixture of the season takes place at Kelso on Wednesday, May 9.

The Borders jumps track traditionally takes a break during the summer before recommencing racing in September.

The first May meeting has been kind to punters in previous years and there were seven well-backed winners at this fixture in 2017, including four winning favourites.

The first race gets off at 2pm, with the Principal & Prosper Novices’ Hurdle event. James Ewart hopes to make a flying start with Calix Delafayette, who romped home over a shorter trip at Kelso in mid-April.

The Kelso Handicap Hurdle promises to be quite a hot race. Nicky Richards is entering Top Billing, who is dropping back in trip, with Graystown stepping up in distance for Stuart Coltherd.

James Ewart is pencilling in Ascot De Bruyere, who gave Brian Harding his final winner when scoring at Kelso last March.

Selkirk trainer Stuart Coltherd has put his Grand National runner Captain Redbeard out to grass for the summer and he expects to be represented by Achill Road Boy in the fourth race, The Bedmax Handicap Steeple Chase, following on from his win at Carlisle in late March.

Wicked Spice reverts to fences for Nicky Richards after a couple of spins over hurdles.

The Scotty Brand Handicap Steeple Chase, over an extended two-mile trip, was won in impressive style last year by Irish trainer Gavin Cromwell with King’s Wharf, who is now in the Lambden yard of Sandy Thomson. He could attempt to go for back to back wins.

In the final race of the day, James Ewart intends to enter both Cellar Vie and Marocchino from his Langholm yard, while Nicky Richards is looking at the race for Glinger Flame, who carries the colours of former Carlisle racecourse chairman James Westoll and was an encouraging third on his debut at Newcastle in November.

Gates open at noon, with tickets available for purchase on the gate.